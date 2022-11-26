Early voting begins for Dec. 10 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early voting has started for the Saturday, Dec. 10 election in Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, the early voting period will run between Saturday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 3 (excluding Sunday, Nov. 27).

During the early voting period, voters can head to the poll between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. Locations include the Louisiana State Archives on Essen Lane, Baton Rouge City Hall on St. Louis Street, the Central Branch Library on Joor Road, the fire station on Coursey Boulevard, and the Office of Motor Vehicles building on Main Street in Baker. For more on early voting locations, click here.

Officials said all voters across Louisiana will have the opportunity to vote on three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution. In addition, the Dec. 10 election will include runoff races from the Nov. 8 primary election.

A total of 23 Louisiana parishes also have candidate races and local propositions on the ballot. In the Baton Rouge area, that includes East Baton Rouge Parish, Ascension Parish, Assumption Parish, East Feliciana Parish, Livingston Parish, St. Helena Parish, and Tangipahoa Parish.

Louisiana voters can find more on elections by going to GeauxVote.com.

