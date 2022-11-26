Car goes into water along I-12

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car was spotted in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators.

Several agencies are reporting that nobody was injured. No details were made available about what led up to the car going into the water.

