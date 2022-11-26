Facebook
Car goes into water along I-12

Car in water along I-12 in East Baton Rouge Parish
Car in water along I-12 in East Baton Rouge Parish(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car was spotted in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators.

Several agencies are reporting that nobody was injured. No details were made available about what led up to the car going into the water.

WAFB is working to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

