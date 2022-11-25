What to expect for Black Friday 2022 in Baton Rouge

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Whether you’re looking for the best deals on fashion, appliances, technology, or something else, Black Friday 2022 is officially here.

Here are some of the deals you can find at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales:

Adidas: Under $40 footwear, graphic tees under $10

Shop an extra 25% off everything at Coach Outlet

Fragrance Outlet Black Friday deals: Buy one get one up to 50% off (Mix and match) (Exclusions apply)

Old Navy: $5 Pj pants, $2 cozy socks

20% off at The Cosmetics Company Store

Levi’s Outlet: Buy two, get two free

$10 of your entire purchase at The Uniform Company

40-70% off the entire store at Tommy Hilfiger

Dash away deals at Vera Bradley with 70% off the entire store

Black Friday Warm-Up: 50% off the whole store at Under Armour Factory House

HOURS THIS WEEKEND:

Friday, Nov. 25: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

