What to expect for Black Friday 2022 in Baton Rouge
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Whether you’re looking for the best deals on fashion, appliances, technology, or something else, Black Friday 2022 is officially here.
Here are some of the deals you can find at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales:
- Adidas: Under $40 footwear, graphic tees under $10
- Shop an extra 25% off everything at Coach Outlet
- Fragrance Outlet Black Friday deals: Buy one get one up to 50% off (Mix and match) (Exclusions apply)
- Old Navy: $5 Pj pants, $2 cozy socks
- 20% off at The Cosmetics Company Store
- Levi’s Outlet: Buy two, get two free
- $10 of your entire purchase at The Uniform Company
- 40-70% off the entire store at Tommy Hilfiger
- Dash away deals at Vera Bradley with 70% off the entire store
- Black Friday Warm-Up: 50% off the whole store at Under Armour Factory House
HOURS THIS WEEKEND:
- Friday, Nov. 25: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 26: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 27: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
