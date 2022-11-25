Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Businesses in West Baton Rouge Parish gear up for Small Business Saturday

(WDAM Staff)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Small Business Saturday is all about buying from the shops near where you live.

A group of stores in West Baton Rouge Parish has set up a real-life Monopoly experience. Everyone who visits one of more than 50 participating businesses could win prizes as they shop.

Bella Grace Paper is one of the vendors where workers spent Black Friday stocking shelves and checking supplies. They are preparing for what they hope will be a never-ending flow of customers.

“It is the biggest shopping weekend of the year,” said Stacie Keller, owner of Bella Grace Paper.

She is passionate about how much small businesses contribute to the area’s economy.

“There is so much good stuff that is local that you don’t have to order online. When you support local, you also support your baseball teams and your high schools. We’re the people that give back to your community,” explained Keller.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Chamber of Commerce organized a committee of businesses to lift smaller stores and encourage people to shop locally.

“We’re in the mindset of community over competition, so when one wins, we all win,” said Annie Claire Bass, co-owner Sosis Boutique. “We work together on this day to make it a really big success.”

While area vendors are excited to welcome in-person shoppers, workers remind folks that they also offer deals online and through mobile apps.

“Don’t think that you have to go to a physical location when you’re in a pinch,” said Chelsey Blankenship, co-owner of Sosis Boutique. “A lot of small businesses are trying to compete in that online community, and we’re excited to be one of them.”

West Baton Rouge shoppers and businesses will celebrate this Small Business Saturday with an afterparty.

The community is invited to meet on Court Street in Port Allen. The party will feature live music, food trucks, outdoor bars, pop-up shops, and more.

For more information about the day and afterparty, please visit wbrsbc.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 25
FIRST ALERT: A few strong/heavy storms possible Saturday
Crime scene tape
Deputies arrest man wounded in shooting at truck stop that left 1 dead, another injured
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
A small dog and cat were rescued by firefighters from a house fire on Christian Street in Baton...
Firefighters rescue small dog and cat from accidental house fire