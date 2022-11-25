Water outage reported in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A water outage is impacting residents in the Gonzales area on Friday (Nov. 25) morning.

Gonzales Mayor, Barney Arceneaux, confirmed city crews discovered a leak at the corner of Burnside Avenue and New River Street, next to Dutch’s Cleaners.

Crews are working to repair the leak but will need to turn off all the lines to elevate the water towers and get the water turned back on for residents.

City officials ask residents without water to remain patient as crews work to get it restored.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.