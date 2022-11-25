Facebook
Water outage reported in Gonzales

(Source: pexels.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A water outage is impacting residents in the Gonzales area on Friday (Nov. 25) morning.

Gonzales Mayor, Barney Arceneaux, confirmed city crews discovered a leak at the corner of Burnside Avenue and New River Street, next to Dutch’s Cleaners.

Crews are working to repair the leak but will need to turn off all the lines to elevate the water towers and get the water turned back on for residents.

City officials ask residents without water to remain patient as crews work to get it restored.

