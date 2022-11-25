Facebook
U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing passenger from Carnival Valor

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Carnival Cruise Line says a missing passenger was rescued after being reported missing from the Carnival Valor Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard says that the passenger was discovered Thursday (Nov. 24) night about 20 miles south of Southwest Pass.

The cruise line reported the passenger missing around 2:30 p.m. to the Coast Guard and around 8:25 p.m. an aircrew discovered the 28-year-old man in the water and hoisted him up on a helicopter before administering medical attention at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport.

“We are beyond grateful that this case ended with a positive outcome,” said Lt. Seth Gross, a Sector New Orleans search and rescue mission coordinator. “It took a total team effort from Coast Guard watchstanders, response crews, and our professional maritime partners operating in the Gulf of Mexico to locate the missing individual and get him to safety. If not for the alert crew aboard the motor vessel Crinis, this case could have had a much more difficult ending.”

The man was last reported in stable condition.

The search and rescue mission was conducted after a guest was reported missing on the Carnival Valor while the ship was on its way to Cozumel.

According to a Carnival spokesperson, the missing guest was with his sister at a bar on Wednesday evening and left around 11 a.m. to use the restroom.

When he did not return, his sister alerted the ship officials Thursday afternoon, and a search of the ship was conducted.

Carnival Valor retraced its route to support the search and rescue, but the ship has now been released by the U.S. Coast Guard and will continue on its way to Cozumel.

Carnival’s Care Team is providing support to the family members of the missing guest who were sailing with him and remain on board.

No further details are available at this time.

