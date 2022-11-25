Facebook
Two injured in shooting at Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GROSSE TETE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-shooting that occurred at the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete on Thursday, November 24.

According to officials, two people were injured.

Extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

