Support your community for small business Saturday

Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Alece Courville
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After the Black Friday deals is of course Small Business Saturday and the Better Business Bureau has some tips to “shop small.”

Carmen Million with the BBB says, “It’s an opportunity for us to bring the business to our local communities. These are our mom and pops that are the lifeblood of the community. We want to encourage people to shop locally.”

Be sure to research the small businesses in your area.

You might want to sign up for email alerts from those shops to get more deals throughout the year.

You can also follow the small businesses on social media.

“Take a moment to do a review, not only on our website but also on the company’s website, yelp or any other agencies to let the company know of your experience,” adds Million.

Invite your family and friends to shop locally with you and don’t just shop small, grab a bite to eat at local restaurants.

“Get family and friends together and go in groups and shop at local businesses. Not only small mom and pops that sell items, but also look at restaurants, you want to make sure you go to small mom and pop restaurants in the area,” Million continued.

Be sure when shopping this holiday season to also ask for gift receipts and save the warranty information for your purchase.

“You need to understand your right before you make that purchase, understand that when you return something it does cost that company money. These small mom and pops in most cases can’t afford that loss, so make sure you know the policy before you make an impulse purchase,” Million explains.

The BBB wants shoppers to remember small businesses are open daily.

So don’t just make the shopping experience a once-a-year trip, shop locally owned businesses all year round.

