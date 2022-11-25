Southern fans gear up for Bayou Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jags will take on the Grambling Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 26, and the Human Jukebox is more than ready to do its thing inside the Caesars Superdome.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 49th Annual Bayou Classic

The band spent the early part of Friday morning loading up the busses to head out of town. And right down the road at Top Choice, folks were getting some last-minute gear before they made their way to New Orleans.

“I’m going to the Bayou Classic and I’m rootin’ for them Southern Jags,” said Southern fan Stephanie Legard.

And this isn’t just any game for Southern fans.

“It’s the biggest rivalry no matter who we play. We gotta beat Jackson State and Grambling. We didn’t beat Jackson State, so we must beat Grambling,” added Legard.

The weather may not be ideal but it won’t be enough to stop these fans.

“I don’t think so cuz die-hard fans are gonna be out here regardless,” said Leticia Vann, who is traveling to the game from Houston.

“We’re gonna be out there no matter what. Rain, sleet, hail, snow, we goin to support the Jaguars,” continued Legard.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game can be watched on NBC.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.