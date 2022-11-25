Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Southern fans gear up for Bayou Classic

Southern fans pick up gear ahead of Bayou Classic.
Southern fans pick up gear ahead of Bayou Classic.(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jags will take on the Grambling Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 26, and the Human Jukebox is more than ready to do its thing inside the Caesars Superdome.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 49th Annual Bayou Classic

The band spent the early part of Friday morning loading up the busses to head out of town. And right down the road at Top Choice, folks were getting some last-minute gear before they made their way to New Orleans.

“I’m going to the Bayou Classic and I’m rootin’ for them Southern Jags,” said Southern fan Stephanie Legard.

And this isn’t just any game for Southern fans.

“It’s the biggest rivalry no matter who we play. We gotta beat Jackson State and Grambling. We didn’t beat Jackson State, so we must beat Grambling,” added Legard.

The weather may not be ideal but it won’t be enough to stop these fans.

“I don’t think so cuz die-hard fans are gonna be out here regardless,” said Leticia Vann, who is traveling to the game from Houston.

“We’re gonna be out there no matter what. Rain, sleet, hail, snow, we goin to support the Jaguars,” continued Legard.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game can be watched on NBC.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

Todd and Brian Kinchen sit down with Jacques Doucet for a family holiday interview.
JACQUES TALK: Todd & Brian Kinchen
LSU Lady Tigers
Angel Reese’s double-double leads No. 12 LSU to 6th straight win
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU drops first game of season to Kansas State in Cayman Island Classic
LSU running back Noah Cain and Jacques Doucet
JACQUES TALK: Noah Cain