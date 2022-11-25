SMART LIVING: Black Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - November 25th is Black Friday, and it is by far the biggest day for shopping in stores all year long.

With inflation continuing to affect food, gas, and housing, many people may wonder what’s the best way to take advantage of Black Friday bargains.

If you find the item you purchased cheaper someplace else, stores like Target will pay you the difference.

Be sure to sign up for the Target RedCard before you head to the store. You’ll save 5% on every purchase and get free shipping. It connects to your checking account and is not a credit card.

If you shop at Kohl’s or Walmart, be sure to snag your discounted gift cards ahead of time. You can get them at Raise, Gift Card Granny, or Card Bear. These websites sell gift cards for less than their face value. For example, you may pay $23 for a $25 gift card.

Price comparison apps like RedLaser and ShopSavvy both pull price information from multiple retailers to help you find the lowest price.

On the big day, don’t forget about parking. With people out en masse, it might be a good idea to use a parking app to locate and pay for parking in advance. If you want to avoid the Black Friday crowds, a lot of retailers offer curbside pickup or even same-day delivery.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.