Police officer reportedly injured in early morning crash
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A police officer was reportedly injured in an early morning crash, officials say.
The accident happened in the 6300 block of Burbank Drive, near Ben Hur Road, just before 6 a.m.
The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to officials.
WAFB has a crew headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
