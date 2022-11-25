Facebook
Police officer reportedly injured in early morning crash

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:20 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A police officer was reportedly injured in an early morning crash, officials say.

The accident happened in the 6300 block of Burbank Drive, near Ben Hur Road, just before 6 a.m.

The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to officials.

WAFB has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

