Baton Rouge Police Officer injured in early morning crash
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge Police Officer was injured in an early morning crash, EMS officials confirmed.
The accident happened in the 6300 block of Burbank Drive, near Ben Hur Road, around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.
The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition, officials confirmed.
WAFB has a crew at the scene.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
