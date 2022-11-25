Baton Rouge Police Officer injured in early morning crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge Police Officer was injured in an early morning crash, EMS officials confirmed.

The accident happened in the 6300 block of Burbank Drive, near Ben Hur Road, around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.

The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition, officials confirmed.

#HappeningNow A tow truck is about to pull out a damaged BRPD unit after an officer was injured in an early morning crash. It happened along Burbank near Ben Hur. The car went through the fence. The officer was taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/O5DPenMu03 — Deon Guillory (@DeonGuillory) November 25, 2022

