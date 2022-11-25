Facebook
Police arrest man suspected to have fatally shot Bogalusa woman in August drive-by

Aquandre Spencer, 23, was apprehended by U.S. Marshalls on Nov. 17 in Houston where he was...
Aquandre Spencer, 23, was apprehended by U.S. Marshalls on Nov. 17 in Houston where he was wanted on additional felony charges. An extradition date has not been set but he is expected to return to Bogalusa soon to face charges.(Bogalusa PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa police announced last week the arrest of a Texas man who they say fatally shot 50-year-old Veronique Allen in a drive-by last August.

Aquandre Spencer, 23, was apprehended by U.S. Marshalls on Nov. 17 in Houston where he was wanted on additional felony charges. An extradition date has not been set but he is expected to return to Bogalusa soon to face charges.

Police say that when Spencer returns to Bogalusa that he will likely be booked for First Degree Murder, Assault by Drive-by Shooting, and Illegal Use of Dangerous Weapons.

Earlier this month, a suspected accomplice in the shooting, Christian Myers was extradited from Scarborough, Maine to Bogalusa where he was arrested on Nov. 8 for Principal to First Degree Murder, Principal to Assault by Drive-by Shooting, and Principal to Illegal Use of Weapons in the homicide of Allen on Aug. 23.

Police say that they believe Spencer and Myers are the only two suspects in the case.

