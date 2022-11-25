Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day.

A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the scene and came back with a gun, according to police officials. The woman has not been charged at this time.

Other details were not immediately available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.