La.’s ‘Celebration Gator’ rolls in 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Bayou State once again paraded across a national stage during the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Grammy-award winner and New Orleans’ own, Trombone Shorty, along with Orleans Avenue, celebrated Thanksgiving Day aboard Louisiana’s very own Celebration Gator float on Nov. 24 in New York.
The Office of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser shared " target="_blank">photos and videos of the float on social media, with a caption that read “Who saw the Celebration Gator and @Tromboneshorty in the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade?”
Artist Trombone Shorty, who was spotted wearing a dazzling gold suit, said he had fun representing his city and state in the parade.
