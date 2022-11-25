Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

La.’s ‘Celebration Gator’ rolls in 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 16: Macy's unveils the new fleet of floats joining the 95th...
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 16: Macy's unveils the new fleet of floats joining the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 16, 2021 in Moonachie City. Pictured is Celebration Gator presented by Louisiana Office of Tourism. Crawling out of the bayou to join this year’s festivities is the Celebration Gator. Adorned in colorful azaleas, magnolias and Mardi Gras beads, this float is a tribute to Louisiana’s rich culture, from its grand riverboats to the famous French Quarter. Look through the logo to see the animators working in the belly of the beast! (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)(Eugene Gologursky | Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Bayou State once again paraded across a national stage during the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Grammy-award winner and New Orleans’ own, Trombone Shorty, along with Orleans Avenue, celebrated Thanksgiving Day aboard Louisiana’s very own Celebration Gator float on Nov. 24 in New York.

The Office of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser shared " target="_blank">photos and videos of the float on social media, with a caption that read “Who saw the Celebration Gator and @Tromboneshorty in the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade?”

Artist Trombone Shorty, who was spotted wearing a dazzling gold suit, said he had fun representing his city and state in the parade.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing passenger from Carnival Valor
Gonzales Mayor, Barney Arceneaux, confirmed city crews discovered a leak at the corner of...
Water leak in Gonzales repaired; no boil advisories issued
The accident happened in the 6300 block of Burbank Drive, near Ben Hur Road, around 5:30 a.m.
Baton Rouge Police Officer injured in early morning crash