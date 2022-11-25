La.’s ‘Celebration Gator’ rolls in 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Bayou State once again paraded across a national stage during the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Grammy-award winner and New Orleans’ own, Trombone Shorty, along with Orleans Avenue, celebrated Thanksgiving Day aboard Louisiana’s very own Celebration Gator float on Nov. 24 in New York.

The Office of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser shared " target="_blank">photos and videos of the float on social media, with a caption that read “Who saw the Celebration Gator and @Tromboneshorty in the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade?”

Who saw the Celebration Gator and @Tromboneshorty in the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade? pic.twitter.com/hew3w4FGzh — Office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (@LouisianaLtGov) November 24, 2022

Louisiana knows how to make an entrance! Our Celebration Gator is rolling with @Tromboneshorty on board. Did you get to see the performance?? 🐊🎺#MacysParade #OnlyLouisiana pic.twitter.com/Yaz1tnVyNl — Louisiana Travel (@LouisianaTravel) November 24, 2022

Artist Trombone Shorty, who was spotted wearing a dazzling gold suit, said he had fun representing his city and state in the parade.

