JACQUES TALK: Todd & Brian Kinchen
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With it being the holidays, family like a good theme for Jacques Talk.
Todd and Brian Kinchen are brothers from Baton Rouge who were both star players with the LSU football program.
Brian was a tight end with the Tigers from 1983-1987, while Todd played wide receiver at LSU from 1987-91.
Both enjoyed lengthy careers in the NFL.
