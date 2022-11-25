JACQUES TALK: Todd & Brian Kinchen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With it being the holidays, family like a good theme for Jacques Talk.

Todd and Brian Kinchen are brothers from Baton Rouge who were both star players with the LSU football program.

Brian was a tight end with the Tigers from 1983-1987, while Todd played wide receiver at LSU from 1987-91.

Both enjoyed lengthy careers in the NFL.

