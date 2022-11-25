Facebook
Fire sparks in kitchen when no one home, officials say

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called out to a fire at a home on Christian Street on Nov....
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called out to a fire at a home on Christian Street on Nov. 25, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called out to a house fire on Friday, Nov. 25.

A spokesman with BRFD said crews responded to a home on Christian Street near Morning Glory Avenue just before 1 p.m.

He added the fire sparked in the kitchen and no one was home at the time.

No injuries have been reported.

No other details were available.

