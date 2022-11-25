Facebook
After wet Thanksgiving, more rain on the way

By Jared Silverman
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our viewing area had quite the deluge of rain yesterday with rain totals between two to four inches around Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 25
Black Friday will be a cloudy and dreary day, but mostly dry with only a few light lingering early AM showers, otherwise highs will be in the lower 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 25
Another low-pressure system and cold front will quickly move through Saturday afternoon, yielding a nearly 100% chance of showers and storms during the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 25
There is a marginal, level one threat for severe weather, but right now heavy rain will be the main focus.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 25
We could see another one to three inches of rain on Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 25
Highs will be in the lower 70s through the weekend, into next week. Sunday will be the better weather day by far, mostly sunny and dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 25
Monday looks nice, before another system moves in with some rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned and stay dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 25
