After wet Thanksgiving, more rain on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our viewing area had quite the deluge of rain yesterday with rain totals between two to four inches around Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 25 (WAFB)

Black Friday will be a cloudy and dreary day, but mostly dry with only a few light lingering early AM showers, otherwise highs will be in the lower 70s.

Another low-pressure system and cold front will quickly move through Saturday afternoon, yielding a nearly 100% chance of showers and storms during the day.

There is a marginal, level one threat for severe weather, but right now heavy rain will be the main focus.

We could see another one to three inches of rain on Saturday.

Highs will be in the lower 70s through the weekend, into next week. Sunday will be the better weather day by far, mostly sunny and dry.

Monday looks nice, before another system moves in with some rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned and stay dry.

