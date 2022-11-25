2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Playoffs - Quarterfinal Round
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is now the quarterfinal round of the playoffs for Louisiana high school football and teams are playing their best to survive.
NON-SELECT DIVISION I: Quarterfinals
(1) Ruston
(9) Denham Springs
(5) Zachary
(4) Southside
(3) Destrehan
(11) East St. John
(10) Westgate
(2) Neville
NON-SELECT DIVISION II: Quarterfinals
(1) Iowa
(9) Leesville
(28) Breaux Bridge
(4) North DeSoto
(14) Lakeshore
(6) Lutcher
(23) North Vermilion
(2) West Feliciana
NON-SELECT DIVISION III: Quarterfinals
(1) Many
(9) Rosepine
(5) Avoyelles
(4) St. James
(3) Union Parish
(11) Patterson
(7) Amite
(18) Berwick
NON-SELECT DIVISION IV: Quarterfinals
(1) Kentwood
(8) Oak Grove
(5) Haynesville
(4) Basile
(3) Mangham
(11) Arcadia
(7) Logansport
(2) Homer
SELECT DIVISION I: Quarterfinals
(1) Warren Easton
(8) Carencro
(5) Northwood - Shreve.
(13) Brother Martin
(3) John Curtis
(6) C.E. Byrd
(7) Edna Karr
(2) Catholic - BR
SELECT DIVISION II: Quarterfinals
(1) St. Thomas More
(8) Madison Prep
(5) John F. Kennedy
(4) E.D. White
(3) De La Salle
(6) Lafayette Christian
(7) Archbishop Shaw
(2) Teurlings Catholic
SELECT DIVISION III: Quarterfinals
(1) Isidore Newman
(8) U-High
(5) Calvary Baptist
(4) Dunham
(3) Notre Dame
(6) Episcopal
(10) Parkview Baptist
(2) St. Charles
SELECT DIVISION IV: Quarterfinals
(1) Vermilion Catholic
(9) Southern Lab
(5) St. Mary’s
(4) St. Martin’s Episcopal
(3) Ouachita Christian
(6) Glenbrook
(10) Ascension Catholic
(15) Opelousas Catholic
