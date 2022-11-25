2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Playoffs - Quarterfinal Round

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is now the quarterfinal round of the playoffs for Louisiana high school football and teams are playing their best to survive.

RELATED: LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets

NOMINATE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

NON-SELECT DIVISION I: Quarterfinals

(1) Ruston

(9) Denham Springs

(5) Zachary

(4) Southside

(3) Destrehan

(11) East St. John

(10) Westgate

(2) Neville

NON-SELECT DIVISION II: Quarterfinals

(1) Iowa

(9) Leesville

(28) Breaux Bridge

(4) North DeSoto

(14) Lakeshore

(6) Lutcher

(23) North Vermilion

(2) West Feliciana

NON-SELECT DIVISION III: Quarterfinals

(1) Many

(9) Rosepine

(5) Avoyelles

(4) St. James

(3) Union Parish

(11) Patterson

(7) Amite

(18) Berwick

NON-SELECT DIVISION IV: Quarterfinals

(1) Kentwood

(8) Oak Grove

(5) Haynesville

(4) Basile

(3) Mangham

(11) Arcadia

(7) Logansport

(2) Homer

SELECT DIVISION I: Quarterfinals

(1) Warren Easton

(8) Carencro

(5) Northwood - Shreve.

(13) Brother Martin

(3) John Curtis

(6) C.E. Byrd

(7) Edna Karr

(2) Catholic - BR

SELECT DIVISION II: Quarterfinals

(1) St. Thomas More

(8) Madison Prep

(5) John F. Kennedy

(4) E.D. White

(3) De La Salle

(6) Lafayette Christian

(7) Archbishop Shaw

(2) Teurlings Catholic

SELECT DIVISION III: Quarterfinals

(1) Isidore Newman

(8) U-High

(5) Calvary Baptist

(4) Dunham

(3) Notre Dame

(6) Episcopal

(10) Parkview Baptist

(2) St. Charles

SELECT DIVISION IV: Quarterfinals

(1) Vermilion Catholic

(9) Southern Lab

(5) St. Mary’s

(4) St. Martin’s Episcopal

(3) Ouachita Christian

(6) Glenbrook

(10) Ascension Catholic

(15) Opelousas Catholic

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.