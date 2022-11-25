Facebook
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Playoffs - Quarterfinal Round

High School Football
High School Football
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is now the quarterfinal round of the playoffs for Louisiana high school football and teams are playing their best to survive.

NON-SELECT DIVISION I: Quarterfinals

(1) Ruston

(9) Denham Springs

(5) Zachary

(4) Southside

(3) Destrehan

(11) East St. John

(10) Westgate

(2) Neville

NON-SELECT DIVISION II: Quarterfinals

(1) Iowa

(9) Leesville

(28) Breaux Bridge

(4) North DeSoto

(14) Lakeshore

(6) Lutcher

(23) North Vermilion

(2) West Feliciana

NON-SELECT DIVISION III: Quarterfinals

(1) Many

(9) Rosepine

(5) Avoyelles

(4) St. James

(3) Union Parish

(11) Patterson

(7) Amite

(18) Berwick

NON-SELECT DIVISION IV: Quarterfinals

(1) Kentwood

(8) Oak Grove

(5) Haynesville

(4) Basile

(3) Mangham

(11) Arcadia

(7) Logansport

(2) Homer

SELECT DIVISION I: Quarterfinals

(1) Warren Easton

(8) Carencro

(5) Northwood - Shreve.

(13) Brother Martin

(3) John Curtis

(6) C.E. Byrd

(7) Edna Karr

(2) Catholic - BR

SELECT DIVISION II: Quarterfinals

(1) St. Thomas More

(8) Madison Prep

(5) John F. Kennedy

(4) E.D. White

(3) De La Salle

(6) Lafayette Christian

(7) Archbishop Shaw

(2) Teurlings Catholic

SELECT DIVISION III: Quarterfinals

(1) Isidore Newman

(8) U-High

(5) Calvary Baptist

(4) Dunham

(3) Notre Dame

(6) Episcopal

(10) Parkview Baptist

(2) St. Charles

SELECT DIVISION IV: Quarterfinals

(1) Vermilion Catholic

(9) Southern Lab

(5) St. Mary’s

(4) St. Martin’s Episcopal

(3) Ouachita Christian

(6)  Glenbrook

(10) Ascension Catholic

(15) Opelousas Catholic

