1 dead, 2 others injured in shooting at Tiger Truck Stop, sheriff says

GROSSE TETE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened at the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Sheriff Brett Stassi confirmed one person died at the scene and another person was taken to a hospital.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

Sheriff Stassi added the victim in the hospital is in critical condition but is stable.

He also said deputies are looking for a third person who was possibly hit by gunfire but they think that person was also a shooter in the incident.

Investigators have not released any details about the shooter(s).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

