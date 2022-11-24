WBRSO looking for toys, clothes to give to families in need for holiday season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are putting on their annual Christmas Crusade Toy drive, and they need all the help they can get to make sure every family has something under the tree.

“Seeing the smiles, you know of the kids’ faces, the families that can’t really afford it, they are so thankful for what we are able to do for them,” said Capt. Keith Kibby with WBRSO.

Kibby has been working with children for many years and making sure they have a good holiday is at the top of his list this year.

“With inflation and everything, people can’t afford to buy toys and you know things that they need for Christmas time and stuff. So, that’s why we come in and try to cover that gap,” adds Kibby.

They are looking for toys and clothes for boys and girls between the ages of infancy to 12 years old. Last year, the sheriff’s office helped 55 families out, that’s about 150 kids.

“Kids are everything to me for sure because I have been working with them for so long, you know, we just want to make sure that they have a good holiday season,” said Kibby.

The sheriff’s office is hoping to get all of the donations in by December 9th, but there are some things folks cannot bring.

“No weapons, candy, no food, nothing that needs too much electronic stuff involved because some of our families can’t afford that,” explains Hannah Swarner who is the Christmas campaign leader for the toy drive.

Some of the items they are looking for are art activity sets, books, basketballs, dolls and tea sets.

“My favorite part about working with the sheriff’s office is that you don’t know that your neighbor is actually the one needing help. So, when you come here and you see the people that are struggling, you really want them to reach out no matter what. It doesn’t have to be, ‘thanks for coming,’ we can keep this private. You need help, you come over here and we will see what we can do for you,” adds Swarner.

If you wish to sign up for to receive gifts from the Christmas Crusade Toy Drive, you can sign up at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (1150 Northwest Drive in Port Allen) or the Port Allen Court House (850 8th Street).

You must be a West Baton Rouge Resident to sign up for gifts, and when you come to sign up make sure you have your child’s birth certificate or social security number.

The sign up starts November 28th and will last until December 9th.

On December 10th, WBRSO will have a big toy drive collection at the Walmart in Port Allen starting at 8:30-3 pm.

The pick-up of toy donations to families will be on December 20th at the West Baton Rouge Law Enforcement Center

