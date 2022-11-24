Facebook
WATCH: Arson investigation underway in vacant house fire on Sycamore Street

It happened in the 5100 block of Sycamore Street, near N. Foster Drive, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 just after 7 p.m.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:02 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a vacant house fire that happened the day before Thanksgiving.

According to a spokesman with BRFD, investigators ruled the fire as arson after determining it was intentionally set.

It happened in the 5100 block of Sycamore Street, near N. Foster Drive, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 just after 7 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Crews began protecting the neighboring home while other firefighters started attacking the fire.

They were able to keep it from spreading to the house nearby.

If anyone has any information, please contact Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at (225) 389-2050.

