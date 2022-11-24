Triple shooting on Mead Road Wednesday night leaves 1 dead, 2 others hurt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a triple shooting that unfolded late Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The incident happened inside an apartment complex in the 11000 block of Mead Road, near S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., around 9 p.m.

According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an apartment where three men were shot.

One person was found dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred inside the apartment involving the three men but the circumstances surrounding what happened are still under investigation.

Sources say deputies are still working to figure out who was the aggressor in the shooting.

There’s no word yet on the identity of the deceased victim.

Call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP with any information

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.