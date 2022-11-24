Thanksgiving starts dry, finishes wet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An active weather pattern will be in store for our area the next several days with increasing rain chances this afternoon into this evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 24 (WAFB)

Under mostly cloudy skies, Thanksgiving will be warm in the low to mid 70s with an 80% chance of showers and storms late today into tonight, rain may be heavy at times.

We could see one to three inches the next few days with excessive rainfall possible.

Rain may linger into early Black Friday morning, but most of Friday should be dry with highs in the lower 70s. The dry break is short-lived as another low-pressure system will deliver rain to our area Saturday morning and afternoon. Sunday and Monday will be nice and dry before the next rain chance moves in Tuesday.

