Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Reports: Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants in Shanquella Robinson case

Authorities have charged Robinson’s friend in death, after Robinson left Charlotte for Cabo and didn’t return home.
Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman who was killed in Mexico last month, multiple Mexican news outlets reported Wednesday night.

Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28 and never returned home. The next day, Mexican authorities say a doctor came to the hotel and tried to revive Robinson around 3:15 p.m.

According to the Diario El Independiente and NBCS Noticias, a Mexican prosecutor says the warrant was issued for Robinson’s friend, who was identified as the direct aggressor in events that occurred on Oct. 29.

Related: Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico

Her parents were initially told by others on the trip that she had gotten sick with alcohol poisoning. After Robinson died, the family says they were told by Mexican authorities that alcohol poisoning was determined as the cause of her death.

Despite the alleged reports, her death certificate from Mexico suggests a different story, saying Robinson died due to a severe spinal cord injury.

A video that made the rounds on the internet and social media allegedly show Robinson being beaten inside a hotel room. WBTV is not able to verify at this time when or where the video in question was recorded.

Last week, the FBI said that they “opened an investigation in the death of Robinson.”

A GoFundMe page for Robinson can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

Police Lights
EBRSO investigating deadly shooting on Mead Road Wednesday night
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 23
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain now most likely late Thursday and Saturday afternoon
Iris Domestic Violence Center.
‘It’s the season for escalation:’ Domestic Violence centers already seeing more people seeking help as holidays roll around
Volunteers serve the Thanksgiving meal at St. Vincent de Paul
St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving community events
Thanksgiving is a huge holiday across the Capital Region, but not everyone is fortunate enough...
St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving community events