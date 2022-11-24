Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police: 2 killed, 16 injured after stolen car crashes

Multiple cars could be seen in the middle of the street with severe damage, and several...
Multiple cars could be seen in the middle of the street with severe damage, and several emergency vehicles responded.(Source: WBBM via CNN)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - A driver in a speeding stolen car crashed into several other vehicles in Chicago, resulting in the deaths of two people.

Police say the driver of a stolen black Dodge Charger was going the wrong way and speeding at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. Witnesses say speeds reached nearly 100 miles per hour before the Charger slammed into seven cars and caught fire.

The impact was so strong that at least one of the other cars involved flipped and landed on top of another. Multiple cars could be seen in the middle of the street with severe damage, and several emergency vehicles responded.

The two people in the Charger died.

The crash left others trapped in their vehicles. Police say seven children and nine adults were hospitalized.

Police say the Charger was reported stolen earlier Wednesday out of south suburban Markham. A long rifle was found in the car.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

Laprentis Doughty, 11, is being hailed as a hero after saving his 2-year-old sister, Loyalty,...
Boy, 11, runs back into burning apartment to save little sister
Investigators ruled the fire accidental, saying it was likely caused by an electrical problem.
Boy saves 2-year-old sister from apartment fire: 'I would risk my life for my sister'
FILE - E. Jean Carroll poses for a photo, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in New York.
Writer who accused Trump of 1990s rape files new lawsuit
Police Lights
EBRSO investigating deadly shooting on Mead Road Wednesday night