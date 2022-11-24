One family uses giving back as a way to heal from losing a loved one

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A local family is turning their loss into an act of service for those in need this holiday season.

“Losing a child is the hardest hurt that I ever had,” said Lawrence Adams, Father, and President of the Lauryn Adams Foundation.

Lauryn Adams was only 17 years old when she passed away from a blood clot.

Her family says she was an ambitious teenage girl, full of life, and willing to help anyone.

The family is doing everything to keep her memory alive with the Lauryn Adams foundation.

The Adams family established “The Lauryn Adams Foundation” the year she died, helping kids with things like reading and giving out scholarships.

Today, they gave out a fully catered thanksgiving feast, three meals for every year that she has been gone. Now they are doing everything they can to keep Lauryn’s name alive.

“She was always tutoring and helping kids. She stopped kids from committing suicide. We found a lot of these things out when she passed and so now we are trying to continue in her legacy and what she was doing,” said Adams.

“We want to be able to give back to families that may be struggling because of things that are happening out of their control,” said Janice Bergeron, aunt of Lauryn Adams.

Providing Thanksgiving meals is just one way the Adams family plans to display the kindness of Lauryn to the world.

“It gives me total relief. That makes me feel like I’m still doing something for my baby,” said Adams.

