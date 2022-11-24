Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mike Hollins, survivor of UVA campus shooting shares hugs with fellow athletes

After two successful surgeries Hollins was up and walking.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A video shared to social media shows Baton Rouge native Mike Hollins tearfully embracing several student-athletes at the University of Virginia (UVA). Hollins’ mother posted a link containing the UVA-branded video early Thanksgiving morning. She captioned the post “faithfulness” along with the hashtags favor, 7strong, blessed, and faith.

Hollins was one of two survivors of a shooting on UVA’s campus in early November. Three of his teammates on the university’s football team were killed. The other survivor was a student from the Houston area.

After two successful surgeries Hollins was up and walking. Ebony Hollins-Allen, Mike’s sister, said it was no less than a miracle that her brother was already on the road to recovery after several grueling days in the hospital just days after being shot.

It is unclear when the video was taken, but a report from ESPN said Hollins met with his teammates the same day he was discharged from the hospital, Monday, Nov. 21.

RELATED LINKS
‘He tried to save their lives’: Mike Hollins’ mother says he is out of hospital following deadly UVA shooting
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
UVA shooting suspect expected to remain in jail without bond
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
The investigation remains ongoing, police added.
24-year-old shot and killed at hotel identified, police say

Latest News

Black Friday shopping
Black Friday in-store hours for shoppers
Mike Hollins, survivor of UVA campus shooting shares hugs with fellow athletes
Mike Hollins, survivor of UVA campus shooting shares hugs with fellow athletes
WBRSO Christmas Crusade
WBRSO looking for toys, clothes to give to families in need for holiday season
Police Lights
Triple shooting on Mead Road Wednesday night leaves 1 dead, 2 others hurt