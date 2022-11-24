Facebook
Man driving motorcycle killed in Pointe Coupee Parish crash

(Source: MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Pointe Coupee Parish.

It happened on Wednesday, Nov. 23, shortly after 8 p.m. on LA 78 south of LA 1.

Authorities say 53-year-old Edward McMillian, III of Jarreau, died in the accident.

According to LSP, McMillian was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle headed north on LA 78 when he traveled off the road, went into a ditch, and hit a private driveway. The impact ejected McMillian from his motorcycle.

Although wearing a helmet, McMillian suffered fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from McMillian and will be submitted for analysis. 

The crash remains under investigation.

