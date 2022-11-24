Facebook
Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife, Ky. police say

WATCH | Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife in Lexington, police say
By WKYT News Staff, Chad Hedrick and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky man is facing murder charges after police say he fatally shot his wife, WKYT reports.

Police say they received a call around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday from a man who told them he just shot his wife at a home on Bay Colony Lane, off Sandersville Road in the Masterson Station area of Lexington.

When officers arrived, police say they found a woman dead with gunshot wounds.

Police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson surrendered to officers without incident. He is charged with murder (domestic violence), violation of an emergency protective order and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, making it Lexington’s 42nd of 2022.

The investigation adds to what city leaders are calling a crisis with domestic violence in the city. Over a dozen people have died from domestic violence this year. In early November 2021, there were zero.

Just this month, the city launched the It’s Time Lexington program, designed to address and do something about the growing domestic violence crisis. It’s a three-phase approach from learning about domestic violence and identifying it, learning to talk about it and acting to stop it.

