LSU drops first game of season to Kansas State in Cayman Island Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (5-1) and head coach Matt McMahon lost their first game of the season to Kansas State (6-0) in the Cayman Island Classic Championship game 61-59 on Wednesday, November 23.

The Tigers were led by KJ Williams who had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. Justice Hill added 12 points for LSU and Adam Miller had 11.

LSU had a chance to tie the game with less than five seconds to play Trae Hannibal appeared to have beaten the buzzer on a layup to send the game into overtime but the clock operator did not start the game clock on time taking away the game-tying bucket from Hannibal.

The Tigers led as many as nine points in the second half and never trailed by more than three points the entire game.

As a team, LSU shot 43.4% from the floor and was 6-for-19 from behind the arc and shot 50% from the free throw line, while Kansas State shot 81% from the charity stripe and shot 41.7% from the field.

LSU will return to action on Sunday, November 27 as they host Wofford at 2 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.