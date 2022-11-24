Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU drops first game of season to Kansas State in Cayman Island Classic

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU head coach Matt McMahon(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (5-1) and head coach Matt McMahon lost their first game of the season to Kansas State (6-0) in the Cayman Island Classic Championship game 61-59 on Wednesday, November 23.

The Tigers were led by KJ Williams who had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. Justice Hill added 12 points for LSU and Adam Miller had 11.

LSU had a chance to tie the game with less than five seconds to play Trae Hannibal appeared to have beaten the buzzer on a layup to send the game into overtime but the clock operator did not start the game clock on time taking away the game-tying bucket from Hannibal.

The Tigers led as many as nine points in the second half and never trailed by more than three points the entire game.

As a team, LSU shot 43.4% from the floor and was 6-for-19 from behind the arc and shot 50% from the free throw line, while Kansas State shot 81% from the charity stripe and shot 41.7% from the field.

LSU will return to action on Sunday, November 27 as they host Wofford at 2 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU gets past Akron in Cayman Island Classic semifinals
LSU Lady Tigers
LSU moves up to No. 12 in AP Top 25 poll
LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson (4)
LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson named SEC Freshman of the Week again
LSU Lady Tigers
No. 15 LSU improves to 5-0 with win over Northwestern State