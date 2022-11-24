JACQUES TALK: Noah Cain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After growing up in Baton Rouge and leaving for an extended amount of time, Noah Cain is back in town playing running back for the LSU Tigers.

Cain has played a large part in the Tigers’ success this season, scoring seven touchdowns on the ground, including three in LSU’s recent 41-10 rout of UAB.

Before that, the 5-foot-11, 226-pounder played three seasons for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

