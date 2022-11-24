Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Noah Cain

After growing up in Baton Rouge and leaving for an extended amount of time, Noah Cain is back in town playing running back for the LSU Tigers.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After growing up in Baton Rouge and leaving for an extended amount of time, Noah Cain is back in town playing running back for the LSU Tigers.

Cain has played a large part in the Tigers’ success this season, scoring seven touchdowns on the ground, including three in LSU’s recent 41-10 rout of UAB.

Before that, the 5-foot-11, 226-pounder played three seasons for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

