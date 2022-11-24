Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

‘It’s the season for escalation:’ Domestic Violence centers already seeing more people seeking help as holidays roll around

Domestic violence centers across our area are already bracing for an influx of people seeking help as the holidays roll around.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Domestic violence centers across our area are already bracing for an influx of people seeking help as the holidays roll around.

The executive director of the Iris Domestic Violence Center tells WAFB, in the last week the number of people seeking shelter with them has doubled.

She says the holidays and the summer months are always the time of year when they see more domestic violence cases.

RELATED
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son for blowing his nose
‘This is on us:’ Advocates sound alarm about domestic violence-related homicides at event, 36 pairs of shoes represent 2021 victims

“It’s the season for escalation. Tensions are up, emotions are up, and a controller and an abuser, that’s not a good place to be with them,” said Patti Freeman, the executive director of IRIS.

Freeman also served as a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for nearly three decades.

“I would say around most holidays our numbers start seeing an escalation. I think the crime escalates as well during those times,” said Freeman.

1 in 4 men and 1 in 3 women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. The IRIS Center provides shelter for those who need it.

“Generally, if we do our assessment and through that assessment believe you are a victim of domestic violence, then we are going to find a means with which we can shelter you, or a safe place you can be,” said Freeman.

Just last month, the ‘Walk a Mile in their Shoes’ event highlighted the dozens of people killed by domestic violence related homicides in 2021.

And on Wednesday, November 23, police say a man is dead after his son shot and killed him just for blowing his nose.

“I don’ know where the solution is going to be down the road. You can’t keep me rolling because you see, I don’t understand when we started devaluing life or safety or making other people happy so you can be happy as well. I don’t know when that became something that we devalue as a society, but it’s happening,” said Freeman.

She wants people to know that help is out there.

“Whether it’s you need to leave today, or you need to make a plan because it will be safer for you to leave tomorrow or the next day, give us a call and let us help you facilitate that,” said Freeman.

Help is just a phone call away, IRIS’ 24-hour crisis line number is (225) 389-3001.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

Police Lights
EBRSO investigating deadly shooting on Mead Road Wednesday night
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 23
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain now most likely late Thursday and Saturday afternoon
Volunteers serve the Thanksgiving meal at St. Vincent de Paul
St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving community events
Thanksgiving is a huge holiday across the Capital Region, but not everyone is fortunate enough...
St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving community events