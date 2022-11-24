Get a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day from St. Vincent de Paul

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving is a huge holiday across the Capital Region, but not everyone is fortunate enough to celebrate.

St. Vincent de Paul is aiming to change that for thousands of families to make sure they have a holiday meal in traditional fashion.

Michael Acaldo, President and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul, said they are preparing to serve over 2500 meals across four different locations in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving.

“Community has unity in it, and that’s what it’s all about,” Acaldo said.

Acaldo explained the impact of giving back during these moments.

“A community can be measured by a lot of things, but how it responds to our neighbors in need, that’s something that’s powerful,” Acaldo said.

This will be our 41st community Thanksgiving meal for those in need.

Baton Rouge area leaders participate in a turkey carving contest on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at St. Vincent de Paul. (WAFB)

THANKSGIVING DAY MEAL INFORMATION:

Serving meals at:

St. Vincent de Paul at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place - Sit down only from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Raising Cane’s River Center - To be held in the Exhibition Hall (For sit-down meals enter from River Road or for the drive-thru, the number of people in the car will be provided meals, enter from Government Street) - From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This will be our 41st community Thanksgiving meal for those in need. (St. Vincent de Paul)

The Mckinley High School Alumni Center at 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Dr. - 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Gerard Catholic Church Seelos Hall at 5249 Maple Street, 70805 - 11:00 a.m. – pick-up only on a first-come, first-served basis

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.