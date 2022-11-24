EBRSO investigating deadly shooting on Mead Road Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting Wednesday night, November 23.

Gunfire erupted inside an apartment complex in the 11,000 block of Mead Road at around 9:30 p.m.

Sources confirm to WAFB one person is dead and at least one other person was injured in the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding what happened are still under investigation. Sources say deputies are still working to figure out who was the aggressor in this shooting.

There’s no word yet on the identity of the deceased victim.

