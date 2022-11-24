Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBRSO investigating deadly shooting on Mead Road Wednesday night

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting Wednesday night, November 23.

Gunfire erupted inside an apartment complex in the 11,000 block of Mead Road at around 9:30 p.m.

Sources confirm to WAFB one person is dead and at least one other person was injured in the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding what happened are still under investigation. Sources say deputies are still working to figure out who was the aggressor in this shooting.

There’s no word yet on the identity of the deceased victim.

Call CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP with any information

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 23
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain now most likely late Thursday and Saturday afternoon
Iris Domestic Violence Center.
‘It’s the season for escalation:’ Domestic Violence centers already seeing more people seeking help as holidays roll around
Volunteers serve the Thanksgiving meal at St. Vincent de Paul
St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving community events
Thanksgiving is a huge holiday across the Capital Region, but not everyone is fortunate enough...
St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving community events