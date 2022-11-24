CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID individuals accused of stealing from Family Dollar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying several individuals accused of stealing from a Family Dollar store.

Investigators say they believe during the evening hours of Oct. 11, the group entered the store on Government Street posing as customers.

They allegedly gathered a large amount of merchandise and left the business without paying for the items.

The group reportedly fled the scene in a silver or gray compact vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima, with no license plate.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities added the individuals could possibly be connected to additional robberies.

If you have any information that could assist investigators about their identity, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

