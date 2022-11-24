Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID individuals accused of stealing from Family Dollar

Investigators say they believe during the evening hours of Oct. 11, the group entered the store on Government Street posing as customers.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying several individuals accused of stealing from a Family Dollar store.

Investigators say they believe during the evening hours of Oct. 11, the group entered the store on Government Street posing as customers.

They allegedly gathered a large amount of merchandise and left the business without paying for the items.

The group reportedly fled the scene in a silver or gray compact vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima, with no license plate.

Investigators say they believe during the evening hours of Oct. 11, the group entered the store on Government Street posing as customers.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

No injuries were reported.

Authorities added the individuals could possibly be connected to additional robberies.

If you have any information that could assist investigators about their identity, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

