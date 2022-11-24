Black Friday in-store hours for shoppers
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re going shopping for deals this Black Friday store times will vary.
Most stores will be open for Black Friday, but they also have online deals for those who would like to avoid the crowd.
For those who would rather go in store for deals these are the Black Friday store hours,
|Store
|Thanksgiving Day Store Hours
|Black Friday Store Hours
|Walmart
|Closed
|6 a.m.
|Best Buy
|Closed
|5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
|Target
|Closed
|7:00 a.m.
|Jc Penny
|Closed
|5 a.m.
|Sam’s Club
|Closed
|Regular store hours
|Home Depot
|Closed
|6:00 a.m.
|Costco
|Closed
|9:00 a.m.
|World Market
|Closed
|7:00 a.m.
|Game Stop
|Closed
|7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
|Macy’s
|Closed
|6 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.
|Conn’s Home Plus
|Closed
|7 a.m. - Midnight
|Dillard’s
|Closed
|9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
|Old Navy
|Closed
|12 a.m. (midnight) to 11 p.m.
|Michael’s
|Closed
|7:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
See full list here: Black Friday store hours
