Black Friday in-store hours for shoppers

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re going shopping for deals this Black Friday store times will vary.

Most stores will be open for Black Friday, but they also have online deals for those who would like to avoid the crowd.

For those who would rather go in store for deals these are the Black Friday store hours,

StoreThanksgiving Day Store HoursBlack Friday Store Hours
WalmartClosed6 a.m.
Best BuyClosed5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
TargetClosed7:00 a.m.
Jc PennyClosed5 a.m.
Sam’s ClubClosedRegular store hours
Home DepotClosed6:00 a.m.
CostcoClosed9:00 a.m.
World MarketClosed7:00 a.m.
Game StopClosed7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Macy’sClosed6 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.
Conn’s Home PlusClosed7 a.m. - Midnight
Dillard’sClosed9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Old NavyClosed12 a.m. (midnight) to 11 p.m.
Michael’sClosed7:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

See full list here: Black Friday store hours

