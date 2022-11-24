Facebook
Angel Reese’s double-double leads No. 12 LSU to 6th straight win

LSU Lady Tigers
LSU Lady Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIMINI, Bahamas. (WAFB) - The No. 12 LSU Tigers (6-0) winning streak has improved to six games after their 80-52 win over George Mason in the Goombay Splash in Bimini, Bahamas.

Angel Reese led the way for the Tigers as she pulled down 19 rebounds and scored 21 points. Reese also added three assists, a steal, and a block in the win while shooting 58% from the field.

The Tigers shot 50% from the floor but were just 1-for-11 from behind the arc.

Ladazhia Williams, Alexis Morris, and Flau’jae Johnson all were in double-digits in scoring.

LSU will return to action against UAB in the Goombay Splash on Saturday, Nov. 26 with tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m.

