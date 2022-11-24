Facebook
2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Zachary LB Kameron Peterson

Zachary Broncos
Zachary Broncos(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Steve Schneider
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - For the second straight season, the Zachary Broncos eliminated West Monroe from the playoffs, and once again the Broncos needed a late-game rally to do so.

Late in the third quarter with West Monroe leading 10-0 and facing a fourth down the Rebels decided to go for it.

Zachary inside linebacker Kameron Peterson shot the gap then blasted Noah Norman short of the sticks. From there, Zachary scored 20 unanswered points going on to win 20-10.

In all Peterson had 13 tackles, seven solos, and four tackles-for-loss. Pretty good for a guy who is in his first year playing the position.

