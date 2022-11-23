Facebook
Victim killed in Baker shooting identified

Police presence in Baker
Police presence in Baker(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The victim of a deadly shooting in Baker has been identified.

According to Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn, 27-year-old Quentin Norman was shot to death.

Quentin Norman
Quentin Norman(Provided by family member)

“My heart goes out to the family. These circumstances are not good at any time of the year, especially during the holidays,” said Chief Dunn.

Baker police responded to Jefferson Street near Charleston Oaks Apartments after getting a call about a man found dead.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday, Nov. 22, that a person found dead in Baker on Friday, Nov. 18, was killed in a shooting. There has been no information about the shooter.

This is an ongoing investigation.

