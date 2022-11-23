Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Travelers prepare for busy Thanksgiving

Travel
Travel(Cropped Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY-SA 2.0 and Cutout John Murphy / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Travelers at Baton Rouge Metro Airport said this part of their trip was smooth, but still recommended being prepared.

Whether traveling by plane or car, many people who live in Baton Rouge are heading home for Thanksgiving.

“So we’re not experiencing any cancellations or delays here at BTR today, but passengers should pack their patience when traveling during the holiday season. There’s always the potential for cancellation delays, especially at the hub airports, given how busy the holiday travel season can be,” said Mike Edwards, airport aviation director.

Edwards says to come prepared if you’re flying, even if your flight is on time.

“I just got here to the airport and to my surprise, yeah, there’s nobody here,” said airport traveler Stephen Watson.

Watson flew home and said as a frequent flier there’s a lot you can do to make the process of getting through the airport faster.

“I think just you know, not getting confused. As you’re going through the airport, just know your destination where you need to go your gate, has things available to you like your passport or your ID and your tickets,” Watson said.

For folks driving home, like Abby and Chris Morris, they prepared for traffic.

“Backwards planning. So if you know where you need to be and what time you need to be there if that’s the time you start when you can backward plan you know what time you need to leave, you know, estimate estimated time of arrival, ETA,” Chris Morris said.

“But once you get out of out of the city into north Louisiana, you know it’s kind of easier to manage,” Abby Morris said.

No matter how you’re getting home, many of you say that you are thankful to spend the holidays with family and friends.

“I’m really thankful for my family and my career,” Morris said.

BTR airport director said they are looking forward to a busy holiday season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

SMART LIVING: Healthier Thanksgiving
Black Bear Paw
2 men, teen cited for illegally killing La. Black Bear
Crash on I-10 at Ascension Parish and St. James Parish Parish line
All lanes on I-10 reopen after removal of 18-wheeler from water
St. James Parish Bonfire
Bonfire season is in full swing in St. James Parish