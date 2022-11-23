Travelers prepare for busy Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Travelers at Baton Rouge Metro Airport said this part of their trip was smooth, but still recommended being prepared.

Whether traveling by plane or car, many people who live in Baton Rouge are heading home for Thanksgiving.

“So we’re not experiencing any cancellations or delays here at BTR today, but passengers should pack their patience when traveling during the holiday season. There’s always the potential for cancellation delays, especially at the hub airports, given how busy the holiday travel season can be,” said Mike Edwards, airport aviation director.

Edwards says to come prepared if you’re flying, even if your flight is on time.

“I just got here to the airport and to my surprise, yeah, there’s nobody here,” said airport traveler Stephen Watson.

Watson flew home and said as a frequent flier there’s a lot you can do to make the process of getting through the airport faster.

“I think just you know, not getting confused. As you’re going through the airport, just know your destination where you need to go your gate, has things available to you like your passport or your ID and your tickets,” Watson said.

For folks driving home, like Abby and Chris Morris, they prepared for traffic.

“Backwards planning. So if you know where you need to be and what time you need to be there if that’s the time you start when you can backward plan you know what time you need to leave, you know, estimate estimated time of arrival, ETA,” Chris Morris said.

“But once you get out of out of the city into north Louisiana, you know it’s kind of easier to manage,” Abby Morris said.

No matter how you’re getting home, many of you say that you are thankful to spend the holidays with family and friends.

“I’m really thankful for my family and my career,” Morris said.

BTR airport director said they are looking forward to a busy holiday season.

