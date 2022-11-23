St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving community events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you may already be preparing your Thanksgiving feasts and the same thing is happening over at St. Vincent de Paul.

They’re preparing to serve hundreds of meals to the community to make sure people have a meal for the holiday tomorrow.

Michael Acaldo, President and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul, said the first Thanksgiving that helped our community was in the 1800′s when Thanksgiving was made a holiday. We did not serve a meal but assisted with a variety of food-related needs in the community starting in 1866.

In July of 1982, the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room opened to meet the growing need in our community and served the first Thanksgiving meal for the needy. This will be our 41st community Thanksgiving meal for those in need.

COMMUNITY TURKEY CARVING CONTEST:

In what has become an annual tradition, community leaders, including District Attorney Hillar Moore, Retired Constable Reginald Brown, and many others, will volunteer their time to participate in St. Vincent de Paul’s 13th Annual Turkey Carving Contest. This is a contest of community leaders to see who’s best at carving turkeys. It really takes skill to carve a turkey properly, and contestants will be judged on a number of categories. The Turkey Carving Contest helps staff and volunteers prepare the turkeys to serve the poor and homeless on Thanksgiving Day. The event will take place on Wednesday, November 23, at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place.

THANKSGIVING DAY MEAL INFORMATION:

Serving meals at:

St. Vincent de Paul at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place - Sit down only from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Raising Cane’s River Center - To be held in the Exhibition Hall (For sit-down meals enter from River Road or for the drive-thru, the number of people in the car will be provided meals, enter from Government Street) - From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Mckinley High School Alumni Center at 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Dr. - 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Gerard Catholic Church Seelos Hall at 5249 Maple Street, 70805 - 11:00 a.m. – pick-up only on a first-come, first-served basis

