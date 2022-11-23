SMART LIVING: Healthier Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Experts are sharing advice for people looking to have a healthy Thanksgiving.

During a Thanksgiving gathering, Americans eat about 4,500 calories. That’s about twice the daily recommended calorie intake.

But there are some healthier options. For deviled eggs, experts recommend that you switch out the mayonnaise with olive oil or yogurt.

“Scoop out the yolk, uh, mix avocado in there, and make a guacamole and put it back in there,” said Mona Shaw, MD and holistic cardiologist at Baptist Health.

For mashed potatoes, experts suggest you mix half-mashed potatoes with half-mashed cauliflower.

As for the sweet potato casserole, forget the butter, sugar, or honey. Roast them and add a little pumpkin pie spice and nutmeg.

Shaw also has some suggestions for an even tastier green bean casserole.

“Why not just roast them with a little bit of almonds on it or garlic, and you know, put a little balsamic vinegar and oil?” Shaw added.

What about eggnog? One cup can cost you up to 350 calories and is loaded with saturated fat and added sugars.

“If you wanna do eggnog, there’s a brand called Khia. They make an almond milk eggnog. It’s actually pretty good, but it’s lower fat, lower sugars,” Shaw said.

Experts suggest using a small plate. A Cornell University study found reducing your plate size can lead to a 30 percent reduction in food consumption.

