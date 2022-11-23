Portion of I-10 to close for removal of 18-wheeler from water
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - There will be a temporary closure on I-10 West near Gramercy on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning to remove an 18-wheeler after it plunged into a bayou on Tuesday (Nov. 22).
According to Louisiana State Police, the highway will shut down around 9 a.m. to remove the truck from the water.
Drivers can take LA-641 to US-61 to I-10 as an alternate route.
DOTD announced all lanes reopened on I-10 East around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Authorities are investigating the single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler along the interstate on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, one lane shut down on I-10 East and I-10 West near the St. James Parish-Ascension Parish line.
Officials said the 18-wheeler was submerged in water. They added the driver was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.