Officials arrest 2 for shots fired at intersection

Officials arrested two people after shots were fired Nov. 22 at a White Castle intersection.
Officials arrested two people after shots were fired Nov. 22 at a White Castle intersection.(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are facing charges after shots were fired at a White Castle intersection.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the intersection of LA 1 and Highway 69.

The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday, Nov. 23, that their deputies and White Castle police arrested Keegan Nicholas, 19, of Plaquemine, and Damion Scott, 19, of White Castle, for the incident.

Keegan Nicholas and Damion Scott
Keegan Nicholas and Damion Scott(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Officials charged Nicholas with two counts of attempted second-degree murder. They charged Scott with two counts of principal to attempted second-degree murder.

