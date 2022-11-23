The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou takes center stage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s annual holiday production, The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou is returning to the stage soon.

The show is happening Dec. 17-18, 2022 at the Baton Rouge River Center Theatre for Performing Arts at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

The show is happening Dec. 17-18, 2022 at the Baton Rouge River Center Theatre for Performing Arts at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day. (Aaron Hogan | Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre)

Ticket prices range between $30 to $90 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, the BRBT office at 225-766-8379, or at the River Center Box Office. You can also buy them as part of a season package. Click here for more information.

A clear bag policy is in effect for the River Center.

After five years of renovations, supply chain problems, and hurricane delays, the home-grown Nutcracker will return with all of the beauty of the original sets, props and effects that audiences have missed over the past few years.

The company will, of course, dazzle with beautiful dancing, choreography, and lush costumes and the dancers will be thrilled to finally be able to stretch their legs in the beautifully renovated theater.

Click here for more information.

The show is happening Dec. 17-18, 2022 at the Baton Rouge River Center Theatre for Performing Arts at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day. (Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.