Localized heavy rain threat Thursday and Friday

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We will get to enjoy one very nice and very quiet weather day before things take a downward turn. Expect mostly sunny skies and very comfortable afternoon temperatures in the mid 70°s today. Clouds will start to build late this evening as our next storm system begins getting better organized in the Southern Plains.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 23
The storm system will take its time moving through the local area. That will keep a threat for heavy rain in the local forecast beginning Thursday PM and ending Saturday AM. Showers and t-storms won’t really get going Thanksgiving Day until we get into the mid and late afternoon. It’s right around dinner time we expect the largest impacts. Pockets of heavy rain could lead to nuisance-type flooding Thursday evening. Try to limit travel during this time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 23
Friday no longer looks like a complete washout. But Black Friday shoppers need to keep a close eye on the radar as off-and-on showers and t-storms remain in the forecast. The best opportunity for rain will come late Friday into early Saturday as a cold front pushes through the local area. This cold front will help bring rains to an end. All said the local area could average between 1-3″ of rain with localized spots picking up as much as 4+”.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 23
A Slight Risk (2 out of 4) for excessive rainfall has been issued for our viewing area Thursday afternoon into Saturday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 23
This next cold front won’t bring a huge swing in temperatures. The upcoming weekend will be a touch cooler with highs in the mid 60°s. Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday should be very nice. We keep the nice weather around for back to school and work Monday.

Another storm system looks headed our way for the middle of next week. Expect an increase in rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 23
