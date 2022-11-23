Last minute shoppers flock to store day before Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving 2022 is almost here, and the closer people get to sticking the turkey in the oven and turning on the stove, the more customers flood grocery stores.

Calandro’s Supermarket manager Blaise Calandro III says, “The lead up to Thanksgiving and Christmas are always the busiest.”

For Calandro’s Supermarket, customers got a jump on turkey day shopping.

“I think people are getting use to supply chain issues. We’ve seen the shift two days before,” explains Calandro.

So, whether you are looking to do it all this holiday season or just want to relax and sit back, the stores and isles seem to be fully stocked.

“For the foodie chefs or people looking for the prepared stuff or those in between, we are welcome to everybody,” Calandro added.

