La., Mo. AGs to depose Dr. Fauci Wednesday

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:59 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt say they will depose Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday, Nov. 23. in their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media companies to censor speech.

“We all deserve to know how involved Dr. Fauci was in the censorship of the American people during the COVID pandemic; tomorrow (Nov. 23), I hope to find out,” said Attorney General Landry. “And I will continue fighting for the truth as it relates to Big Government colluding with Big Tech to stifle free speech.

Louisiana and Missouri filed this landmark lawsuit in May of 2022 and have since uncovered troves of discovery showing that the federal government and the Biden Administration have worked with social media companies to censor speech on topics like COVID-19 and other issues.

A federal court granted Louisiana and Missouri’s request for depositions of top Biden Administration officials on October 21, 2022. The deposition of FBI agent Elvis Chan is scheduled for next week, and Louisiana and Missouri plan to continue to push for depositions of key Biden Administration officials.

Additionally, a magistrate judge in Virginia rejected former White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s attempt to quash a subpoena in this case and transferred that dispute back to Louisiana.

