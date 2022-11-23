I-10 reopens after 18-wheeler plunges into bayou

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - DOTD announced all lanes reopened on I-10 East around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, following a crash that forced temporary lane closures.

All lanes are open on I-10 East at Mile Marker 190. Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) November 23, 2022

Authorities are investigating the single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler along the interstate on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana State Police provided photos from the scene.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, one lane shut down on I-10 East and I-10 West near the St. James Parish-Ascension Parish line.

Officials said the 18-wheeler was submerged in water. They added the driver was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

Crash on I-10 at Ascension Parish and St. James Parish Parish line (St. James Parish Sheriff's Office)

An 18-wheeler went off I-10 at the St. James Parish-Ascension Parish line and ended up submerged in a bayou on Nov. 22, 2022. (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

