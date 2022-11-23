I-10 reopens after 18-wheeler plunges into bayou
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - DOTD announced all lanes reopened on I-10 East around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, following a crash that forced temporary lane closures.
Authorities are investigating the single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler along the interstate on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, one lane shut down on I-10 East and I-10 West near the St. James Parish-Ascension Parish line.
Officials said the 18-wheeler was submerged in water. They added the driver was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.